NORTHAMPTON Town manager Jon Brady has resigned his position at the League One club.

Cobblers are fourth from bottom in the table after four wins from 18 matches thus far. They visit Rotherham United on Saturday week.

They are winless in their past six league matches and bowed out of the FA Cup in embarrassing fashion last month when they were beaten in the first round at home by non-league neighbours Kettering Town.

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas said: "Northampton Town Football Club can confirm that Jon Brady has resigned his position as manager.

"Upon receiving Jon’s resignation yesterday, the board of directors have discussed matters and given the circumstances have agreed to accept.

"We really appreciate what Jon has done for the club, initially within the academy and over the last four years or so as first team manager.

"I personally appreciated Jon's kind words earlier this week when he acknowledged how well supported he had been by the club, however we also all fully understand the real pressures that come with being a manager and while we all would have preferred things to be different, we understand Jon's decision. We will now work with Jon and the LMA on his exit agreement.

"In the meantime we are fortunate that we have a talented, passionate and experienced staff, headed up by Ian Sampson, to oversee things in the interim and allow us the time to work through matters.

"We also firmly believe we have both the talent and quality within the squad and every confidence in the players at the club.

"It is clear we are a bit of a wounded animal on the pitch at the moment, but we know that the Cobblers supporters will always step up when needed and are sure they will get behind the lads at Sixfields on Monday."