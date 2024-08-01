Simon Weaver says Harrogate Town have learnt from some "harsh lessons" about not going too gung-ho.

The Sulphurites claimed their first clean sheet of pre-season against Middlesbrough on Wednesday, and whilst they did not find the net either, the Football League's longest-serving manager was delighted with the discipline his team showed.

Harrogate were on the wrong end of an 8-0 beating at home to under-strength Championship side Blackburn Rovers in last season's League Cup. They also conceded five in being knocked out of the FA Cup by League One Bolton Wanderers, and nine in a League Two game at Mansfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So being tighter defensively was something Weaver was keen to focus on in the fourth game of a pre-season which has so far only seen them face higher-division opposition and until Wednesday, lose.

"We've had some quite formidable opponents and we knew it would be a long, hard night if we didn't focus our attention on trying to deny them opportunities to pass the ball in our half," he said.

"If you're strung apart as players against a Championship squad, they'll pick you off at will. We saw that with Blackburn last year.

"We've been dealt harsh lessons in the past for being maybe a little bit too aggressive and gung-ho.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It might be an FA Cup draw where we have to earn the right to have a replay or a second chance and you're not going to do it if you lack discipline."

PRE-SEASON POSITIVES: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver

Harrogate lost friendlies to Championship Leeds and Sheffield United, and were beaten 4-0 at home to League One Lincoln CIty, their hosts in the League Cup first round.

They finish their build-up to the new season with a game away to Conference North Darlington, and Weaver thinks this summer's preparation should serve them well for their League Two opener, at home to Bromley on August 10.

"We've had a couple of difficult (games) the last couple but overall I think we've gained a lot from the hard work put in on the training ground and also in a difficult envirenment against the likes of Leeds, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Lincoln," he reflected. "We want to come through the final game unscathed injury-wise.