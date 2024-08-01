Manager Simon Weaver wants Harrogate Town to learn from 'harsh lessons'
The Sulphurites claimed their first clean sheet of pre-season against Middlesbrough on Wednesday, and whilst they did not find the net either, the Football League's longest-serving manager was delighted with the discipline his team showed.
Harrogate were on the wrong end of an 8-0 beating at home to under-strength Championship side Blackburn Rovers in last season's League Cup. They also conceded five in being knocked out of the FA Cup by League One Bolton Wanderers, and nine in a League Two game at Mansfield Town.
So being tighter defensively was something Weaver was keen to focus on in the fourth game of a pre-season which has so far only seen them face higher-division opposition and until Wednesday, lose.
"We've had some quite formidable opponents and we knew it would be a long, hard night if we didn't focus our attention on trying to deny them opportunities to pass the ball in our half," he said.
"If you're strung apart as players against a Championship squad, they'll pick you off at will. We saw that with Blackburn last year.
"We've been dealt harsh lessons in the past for being maybe a little bit too aggressive and gung-ho.
"It might be an FA Cup draw where we have to earn the right to have a replay or a second chance and you're not going to do it if you lack discipline."
Harrogate lost friendlies to Championship Leeds and Sheffield United, and were beaten 4-0 at home to League One Lincoln CIty, their hosts in the League Cup first round.
They finish their build-up to the new season with a game away to Conference North Darlington, and Weaver thinks this summer's preparation should serve them well for their League Two opener, at home to Bromley on August 10.
"We've had a couple of difficult (games) the last couple but overall I think we've gained a lot from the hard work put in on the training ground and also in a difficult envirenment against the likes of Leeds, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Lincoln," he reflected. "We want to come through the final game unscathed injury-wise.
"There's been no daft tackling for our side in any of the friendlies and we'll be the same again on Saturday but we do want to to go and get a win."
