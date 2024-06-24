Manchester City and England star John Stones has paid tribute to the footballing education he received at boyhood club Barnsley.

Now a key figure for the Premier League champions and the Three Lions, Stones was once among the many young defenders learning their trade in Yorkshire.

He was developed with Barnsley’s youth system before going on to make 28 senior appearances for the Reds. He is revered as one of the most composed ball-playing centre-backs in Europe and owes a debt of gratitude to his Barnsley coaches for encouraging him to build from the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the BBC’s Steve Crossman, Stones said: “The coaches [at Barnsley] adopted the style and kind of taught us that way of playing out from the back. We had a great group to be fair, that were good enough to grasp the basics of that style of play, and two coaches that were incredible with getting that across to us.

Manchester City and England defender John Stones is a product of Barnsley's academy. Image: ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images

"I've never been someone who watches too much football. As a kid, I used to watch big games and the Champions League, but I guess that's where it came from.

“Ronnie Branson, Mark Burton, who kind of brought us that style of play when I was 16 through to 18., maybe even 15. A few more from when I was younger - there's so many. I don't want to miss anyone out - I'll leave it at that.”

Stones idolised Gerard Pique as a youngster, when the Spaniard was a key figure in Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Barcelona side. Over a decade later, 30-year-old Stones is now a defender trusted by Guardiola to get his team on the front foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has credited his former Barnsley coaches with being ahead of the curve in motivating Stones to emulate his Catalan hero.

He said: “It was probably a year or two before everyone started doing it, or trying to adopt that philosophy of playing out from the back, possession football. I think I was very lucky in that aspect and the two coaches I mentioned when I was younger, I still keep in contact with them now. They probably recognised they had players who they could do that with and it's a very bold move.

"I don't like the thought of it being 'because it's Barnsley or it's a youth team, you can't adopt that style of play'. I think anyone that's got a passion or a vision that they can see happening and they're motivated to do that, and get that skillset across to young lads and young professionals at the time, they should go for it no matter what level they're at.”