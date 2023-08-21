His loan spell at Bramall Lane last season proved to be a successful one as he played an instrumental role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old is now back at Manchester City, a small fish in arguably the world’s biggest pond.

According to The Sun, Doyle hopes he will return to Sheffield United.

Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle reportedly hopes to make a return to Sheffield United. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The report also claims the Blades are interested in bringing in Doyle’s teammate James McAtee, who also excelled on loan at Sheffield United last season.

Doyle made 38 appearances under Paul Heckingbottom last season, endearing himself to the Bramall Lane faithful with his all-action displays.

He has made been limited to just seven senior outings for Manchester City and was not in the squad for their recent 1-0 win over Newcastle United.