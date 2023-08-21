All Sections
Manchester City midfielder 'hopes' to join Sheffield United and Blades 'want' his teammate

Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle reportedly hopes to make a return to Sheffield United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 16:13 BST

His loan spell at Bramall Lane last season proved to be a successful one as he played an instrumental role in the club’s promotion to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old is now back at Manchester City, a small fish in arguably the world’s biggest pond.

According to The Sun, Doyle hopes he will return to Sheffield United.

Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle reportedly hopes to make a return to Sheffield United. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty ImagesManchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle reportedly hopes to make a return to Sheffield United. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
The report also claims the Blades are interested in bringing in Doyle’s teammate James McAtee, who also excelled on loan at Sheffield United last season.

Doyle made 38 appearances under Paul Heckingbottom last season, endearing himself to the Bramall Lane faithful with his all-action displays.

He has made been limited to just seven senior outings for Manchester City and was not in the squad for their recent 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

McAtee was similarly influential in a Blades shirt and scored nine goals over the course of his 43 appearances.

