Manchester City have reportedly rejected bids in the region of £30m for ex-Sheffield United loanee James McAtee.

The 20-year-old is back at his parent club after helping Sheffield United clinch promotion to the Premier League. Despite his tender age, he became an influential figure under the tutelage of Paul Heckingbottom.

According to The Sun, Manchester City have knocked back bids for the prodigy with Pep Guardiola planning to “have a proper look” at him. A technically gifted playmaker, McAtee made 43 appearances and scored nine goals for the Blades during his loan spell at Bramall Lane.

Following the end of the 2022/23 campaign, McAtee was said to be attracting interest from numerous clubs including Leeds United and Aston Villa, while it was also claimed Sheffield United were keen to bring him back.

