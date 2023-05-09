The 20-year-old playmaker has just completed a season on loan at the Blades and won plenty of plaudits as he helped the club clinch promotion back to the Premier League. According to Mail Online, Leeds are among the clubs to have expressed an interest in the England youth international.
However, the outlet has also reported that Sheffield United would be keen to bring McAtee back to Bramall Lane and that there is also interest from Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa, Leicester City, Burnley, Bournemouth, Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Although there is reported to be interest, Mail Online have claimed McAtee wants to stake a claim for a place in Pep Guardiola’s first-team at Manchester City. The young midfielder made 43 appearances in total for Sheffield United, scoring nine goals and impressing alongside fellow Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle.
He has already made two Premier League appearances for his parent club but would face stiff competition in midfield if he was to fight for a place at the Etihad Stadium. Mail Online have reported that Manchester City have opened contract talks with the 20-year-old, therefore it appears likely any move away from the club be a temporary one.