The 20-year-old playmaker has just completed a season on loan at the Blades and won plenty of plaudits as he helped the club clinch promotion back to the Premier League. According to Mail Online, Leeds are among the clubs to have expressed an interest in the England youth international.

However, the outlet has also reported that Sheffield United would be keen to bring McAtee back to Bramall Lane and that there is also interest from Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa, Leicester City, Burnley, Bournemouth, Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Although there is reported to be interest, Mail Online have claimed McAtee wants to stake a claim for a place in Pep Guardiola’s first-team at Manchester City. The young midfielder made 43 appearances in total for Sheffield United, scoring nine goals and impressing alongside fellow Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle.

The midfielder is reportedly on the radar of several clubs. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images