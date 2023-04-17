LOAN DUO James McAtee and Tommy Doyle will sit out Sheffield United's marquee Wembley date against parent club Manchester City next Saturday - but their weekend performances spoke volumes about the club they currently represent.

Obviously disappointed at missing United's glamour FA Cup semi-final with City, you'd have never known, given their form in the 4-1 victory over Cardiff City, with Championship matters assuming far more importance than cup business.

The pair, ineligible next weekend, led by example. It said everything about not just their quality, but also mentality on a day when the Blades moved a step closer to automatic promotion.

Blades chief Paul Heckingbottom, whose second-placed side remain five points clear of third-placed Luton, with a game in hand, said: "They are talented footballers, but good people and at an age where there's a lot more to come from them.

Sheffield United's Ciaran Clark (centre) celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Saturday April 15, 2023.

"My message to City and to them and their people is they need to keep pushing, but they have bought into it. They want to do well and are good personalities and if they are continually pushed and driven, I'd expect them to keep getting better.

"Everyone has had big moments and played a part and contributed to where we are. We don't want that to be the end of it, we want to make sure we get something at the end, so everyone can be proud of the moments they have had and the performances we have put together.

"That's why it's 'next game, next game' - and we need to the contributions to try and beat Bristol (City)."

Four different players struck in United's latest triumph and there were key contributions elsewhere, including keeper Adam Davies, who made a couple of vital saves in the first half before the hosts assumed control in the second, including one on the stroke of half-time when the scores were level.

The fact that the likes of John Fleck, Oli Norwood and Billy Sharp came on as second-half replacements to shore things up was also a significant factor.

Heckginbottom, whose side host Bristol City on Tuesday, added: "It was a huge save (from Adam). He's played a few games for us already and had big moments.

"It's his job and we expect it. But in that situation, he read the situation and came out and made himself big.

"Our options are good. At Norwich, we put on some really good experience when the game was in the balance. Bringing those players on (against Cardiff) allowed us to tactically change a lot.

"When we play our front three, it's really aggressive and front foot and they are good players. But bringing Flecky on for Macca gave us a bit more coverage in the middle of the park and then four players in Sander (Berge) and Flecky who are going to join in on that forward pass. It can be a lot more attacking for us.

"Oli became that man in the middle who pinched a lot of balls back and we could get up to their midfield three a lot quicker without leaving gaps as opposed to the two.