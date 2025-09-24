Pep Guardiola recalls Huddersfield Town's halcyon days and reasons behind former Leeds United favourite's Man City return
Phil Foden and Savinho scored in a 2-0 victory that sends City into the fourth round as Lee Grant’s Terriers battled gamely against the former Premier League champions.
“Years ago they were in the Premier League with David Wagner, they were always strong here and we struggled,” said Guardiola, paying particular reference to a 2-1 win here in November 2017.
“But today the pitch condition was amazing, the weather condition was top and it was a good test for a number of our players who hadn’t been involved in the last few games.”
And the Spanish maestro revealed how limiting the amount of corner-kick and free-kick opportunities the Terriers had was a key part of their game plan.
“I didn’t expect the shape, in the last minutes they changed it, but they played really solid,” said Guardiola of the performance of Lee Grant’s Terriers.
“I’m more focused that we were in transition but against these teams in this competition, set-pieces is always a danger.
“So the way we played, we conceded fewer set-pieces and corners than we did at Arsenal and that was a consequence of the way we played.”
Guardiola brought Kalvin Phillips on in the 83rd minute, the Leeds United favourite making his first appearance for City since December 2023, during which time he has had loan spells at West Ham and Ipswich and dropped out of the England reckoning.
Guardiola revealed Phillips’ partner gave birth in London yesterday and he had to race back up to his native West Yorkshire to have a chance of featuring.
Assessing his own team’s performance, Huddersfield manager Lee Grant said: "I’m super proud of the effort tonight, to minimise them to 2-0 is no mean feat.
"It was a real good lesson for us that that’s the level. I’m proud of the group, but never satisfied. There’s no regret or disappointment.”