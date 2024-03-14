The 52-year-old is best remembered for his exploits as a player but stepped into management in 2022, spending six months in charge of Australian outfit Macarthur.

His time at the club may have been short-lived but the former Premier League marksman does not appear to have given up on management. Speaking to Ladbrokes Fanzone, Yorke has revealed he has handed his CV over to Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “It's a club that I've actually handed my CV into recently, if I'm honest, because I want the job. I know enough of Sunderland; I lived in the area for nearly three years, and so I understand the culture up there, and what the supporters want and expect from that team.

Premier League icon Dwight Yorke is eyeing a return to management. Image: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

“It's very difficult to assess what's going on behind the scenes when you're not in it. You can only assume things, and that can sometimes be a dangerous thought process.

“The important thing would be to go in there and stabilise things. Most importantly, I'm a football fan through and through, and so the football aspect is my biggest concern.”

Mike Dodds is currently in charge of Sunderland, although was only appointed head coach on a temporary basis until the end of the season. The former Birmingham City coach stepped up after Michael Beale was relieved of his duties last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorke represented Sunderland as a player, linking up with his former Manchester United teammate Roy Keane during his tenure at the Stadium of Light. He has kept an eye on the Black Cats and has claimed they are underachieving.

He said: “You've got to get the players to buy into whatever you're doing, you don't know what the relationship is like between board and management, and exactly what is going on.

“But, watching from the outside, you can only look at what's going on on the pitch, and they're underachieving, in my opinion. They should be far closer to the play-off spots, if not threatening the automatic spots.