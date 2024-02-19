The Black Cats only handed Beale the reins in December following their decision to part ways with Tony Mowbray. However, Beale has failed to oversee the uplift fans hoped he would.

His tenure has now been brought to an end just over two months after it started. He has departed with Sunderland sat 10th in the league, four points adrift of the play-offs.

Beale’s final game in charge came against Birmingham City, who were led by the man he replaced at the Stadium of Light. It was former Black Cats boss Mowbray who came out on top, leading the Blues to a 2-1 victory.

Michael Beale has left Sunderland just over two months on from his appointment as head coach. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Mike Dodds, already a member of the coaching staff at the Stadium of Light, will lead Sunderland until the end of the season.

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We are disappointed that Michael is leaving Sunderland AFC. Our desire is to improve and unfortunately that hasn’t been evident, as such we take full accountability and feel that acting decisively is in the best interests of the club. This has been a difficult few months for Michael, who leaves with our best wishes for the future.