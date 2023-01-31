Manchester United dealt significant Christian Eriksen injury blow ahead of Leeds United double header

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is set to miss next week’s double header against Leeds United with a serious ankle injury.

The Denmark international joined the Red Devils in the summer after leaving Brentford and has made an significant impact under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. He was forced off during the second half of Man United’s 3-1 win over Reading in the FA Cup last weekend.

A statement confirmed he is out until at least the end of April. It read: “Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is expected to be out of action for an extended period because of an ankle injury sustained in our Emirates FA Cup victory over Reading on Saturday.

"While investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Christian Eriksen of Manchester United during the FA Cup Fourth round match between Manchester United and Reading at Old Trafford on January 28, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“The 30-year-old's absence will be a big disappointment to manager Erik ten Hag and fans, given the consistency of his performances throughout the season so far, making 31 appearances since arriving at Old Trafford.

“However, there is hope that Christian can return in time to play a role in the final stages of the campaign. We all wish Christian the best of luck for a speedy recovery.”

The Red Devils face Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night before welcoming Crystal Palace to the Old Trafford on Saturday. Next week, Leeds and Man United will face each other twice in the Premier League.

The pair meet at Old Trafford on Wednesday, February 8 before a second meeting at Elland Road four days later on Sunday, February 12. The first meeting between the rivals was postponed earlier in the season following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Speaking about the injury, manager Ten Hag said: "Of course, he's disappointed, we are disappointed, but it happens in top football. You have to deal with it.

"We have players in the midfield department, good players and we have players who can fill the gap. I think you can never fill that gap because every player has his own characteristics, identification, another player will always fill in in a different way .

