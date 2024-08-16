Manchester United in 'ongoing talks' with former Sheffield United midfielder following £20m suggestion
The Norway international was instrumental as the Blades clinched promotion to the Premier League in 2023, but left for fellow promoted side Burnley in the summer that followed.
Sheffield United were immediately relegated back to the Championship but Berge did not avoid the drop either, going down with Burnley in 19th place. He has since been linked with another summer move, with Manchester United said to be on his trail.
Recent reports suggested the Red Devils would be willing to pay £20m for Berge's services and offer the 26-year-old a bumper wage of £100,000 per week. Burnley were reported to have signed Berge for £12m last year.
According to Sky Sports, talks about a potential switch to Old Trafford are ongoing as Manchester United look to build their squad for the 2024/25 season. Manuel Ugarte of Paris Saint-Germain is also said to be a target, although the parties are said to be far apart on valuation.
Berge arrived in England in January 2020, becoming Sheffield United’s record signing when he arrived from Genk for a fee reported to be worth £22m. He amassed 109 appearances for the club, scoring 15 goals and registering 12 assists before departing for Turf Moor.
