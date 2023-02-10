Manchester United injury news: Erik ten Hag without SIX players for Premier League clash at Leeds United

The Premier League rivals meet for the second time in five days after sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening. The Red Devils were dealt an injury blow ahead of the game with summer signing Antony ruled out.
He joined Antony Martial and Scott McTominay on the treatment table, with Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek both out long term. Ten Hag is not optimistic about having any of his injured players back within the next couple of days with Man United set for a huge European clash with Barcelona after their visit to Elland Road.
“I don’t expect [to have anyone back] but we have some days obviously,” said the Dutchman, who is without suspended Casemiro as he serves the second of a three-game ban for violent conduct.
“But I don’t expect it and if I can oversee it until now, I don’t see any new problems coming up.”
Asked if Antony, Martial and McTominay would be available for Thursday’s Europa League play-off first leg at the Nou Camp, Ten Hag said: “I think same answer. I can’t say for 100 per cent but I don’t expect it.”