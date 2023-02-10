Manchester United injury news: Erik ten Hag without SIX players for Premier League clash at Leeds United

Erik ten Hag expects to remain without six players when his Manchester United side head across the Pennines to take on Leeds United this Sunday.

The Premier League rivals meet for the second time in five days after sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening. The Red Devils were dealt an injury blow ahead of the game with summer signing Antony ruled out.

He joined Antony Martial and Scott McTominay on the treatment table, with Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek both out long term. Ten Hag is not optimistic about having any of his injured players back within the next couple of days with Man United set for a huge European clash with Barcelona after their visit to Elland Road.

“I don’t expect [to have anyone back] but we have some days obviously,” said the Dutchman, who is without suspended Casemiro as he serves the second of a three-game ban for violent conduct.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford on February 08, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

“But I don’t expect it and if I can oversee it until now, I don’t see any new problems coming up.”