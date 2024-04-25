Toney, now 28, had two loan spells at Barnsley during the 2015/16 campaign. He only found the target twice in 21 appearances but has since blossomed into one of the country’s most lethal marksmen.

A talismanic figure for Brentford, he recently broke into the England national team and could potentially be on the plane for Euro 2024. This season, transfer speculation regarding his future with the Bees has been rife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with the forward, as have West Ham United. According to 90min, Manchester United are interested and believe Toney could bring experience and leadership to their dressing room.

Ivan Toney had two loan stints at Barnsley. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is said to be higher up the Red Devils wishlist but Toney could reportedly become a more tempting option if Brentford’s valuation is lowered.

Meanwhile, GiveMeSport have claimed Tottenham could test the waters with a £45m bid for the forward. The club are still looking to replace former captain Harry Kane and could reportedly table an offer if there is little competition for Toney’s signature.

Toney was recently backed to turn Manchester United into challengers for the Premier League title by Darragh MacAnthony, chairman of Peterborough United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MacAnthony sold Toney to Brentford in 2020 and believes the forward could have a significant impact if taken to Old Trafford.

Speaking earlier this month, he said: "Put him in an Arsenal team, put him in a Liverpool or a Man United team, he scores 30 Premier League goals in a season. I think anyone who disagrees with that hasn't been watching the last two-and-a-half years.