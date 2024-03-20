The 28-year-old was an inexperienced prospect when he first arrived in South Yorkshire, joining Barnsley on loan from Newcastle United in 2015. He returned to Oakwell for a second spell later on in the season, helping the Reds seal promotion from League One and lift the EFL Trophy.

He has since blossomed into one of the country’s most talented marksmen, earning a maiden England call-up and attracting interest from a host of top clubs.

According to The Sun, Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham have all expressed an interest in securing his services. Toney has been with Brentford since 2021 and has been deadly in front of goal for the Bees.

Ivan Toney had two loan spells at Barnsley. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

He has racked up 134 appearances for the club and scored 72 goals, establishing himself as the club’s talisman. However, his form has led many to believe his future lies away from Brentford.

The report claims clubs are already trying to take steps to get into pole position to land Toney in the summer, with Brentford dropping out of the Premier League a genuine possibility. Arsenal have previously been linked with the forward, although are said to have cooled their interest.