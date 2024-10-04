Manchester United next manager: Ex-Middlesbrough, Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion bosses among frontrunners

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 4th Oct 2024, 16:45 GMT
Manchester United have spent over a decade trying - and failing - to recreate the magic of the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

None of the managers appointed by the Red Devils since Ferguson’s retirement have managed to oversee a Premier League triumph. Instead, the blue side of Manchester City has emerged as a dominant force.

Erik ten Hag was brought in two years ago, the latest to be tasked with restoring pride. He joined after five years at Ajax, who he led to three Eredivisie titles, and has lifted the FA Cup and Carabao Cup as Manchester United boss.

However, the Premier League trophy has continued to elude the club and ten Hag has recently come under fire following a series of underwhelming displays.

A raft of names have been linked with the role and here are the BetVictor frontrunners to take it on next - with some familiar faces featured.

Here are the BertVictor frontrunners to replace Erik ten Hag if he is axed as Manchester United boss.

1. Frontrunners for Manchester United job

Here are the BertVictor frontrunners to replace Erik ten Hag if he is axed as Manchester United boss. Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Photo Sales
25/1

2. 16. Michael Carrick

25/1 Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Photo Sales
25/1

3. 15. Zinedine Zidane

25/1 Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Photo Sales
25/1

4. 14. Julian Nagelsmann

25/1 Photo: Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Erik ten HagAlex FergusonChelseaManchester UnitedBetVictorPremier LeagueManchester City
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice