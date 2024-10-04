None of the managers appointed by the Red Devils since Ferguson’s retirement have managed to oversee a Premier League triumph. Instead, the blue side of Manchester City has emerged as a dominant force.

Erik ten Hag was brought in two years ago, the latest to be tasked with restoring pride. He joined after five years at Ajax, who he led to three Eredivisie titles, and has lifted the FA Cup and Carabao Cup as Manchester United boss.

However, the Premier League trophy has continued to elude the club and ten Hag has recently come under fire following a series of underwhelming displays.

A raft of names have been linked with the role and here are the BetVictor frontrunners to take it on next - with some familiar faces featured.