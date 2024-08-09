Barnsley town centre’s newest bridge is set to be renamed the Tommy Taylor Memorial Bridge in memory of the former Barnsley, Manchester United and England footballer who was tragically killed in the Munich air disaster in 1958 at the age of 26.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council invited residents to name the bridge, which runs over the rail line connecting the town centre to Oakwell. A panel narrowed down 1,200 suggestions to the 20 most popular, and decided to name the bridge after the legendary footballer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Smithies, Tommy Taylor worked at Wharncliffe Colliery during his early teens and played for Smithies United before being snapped up by Barnsley.

After completing his national service by serving for two years in the Army, Taylor returned to Oakwell and plundered 28 goals in 46 games for the Reds, with his goalscoring prowess capturing the attention of legendary Manchester United manager Sir Matt Busby.

Tommy Taylor, who played for Barnsley and Manchester United

Busby famously paid £1 to Barnsley’s tea lady Lily Wilby to avoid Taylor becoming the game’s first £30,000 player when signing the striker in March 1953. Nonetheless, the £29,999 transfer fee was a club record for United at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a huge investment but one which paid off handsomely as the forward fired the Red Devils to successive First Division titles in 1955-56 and 1956-57. Such was his form that Italian giants AC Milan bid £65,000 for the attacker, an offer which was swiftly rejected by United.

In total, he scored 131 goals in 191 games for the Old Trafford outfit, giving him the best goals-per-game ratio in the history of the club and securing his status as a Manchester United legend.

Inevitably, Taylor’s scoring form also led to him representing England in an international career which was short but spectacular, bagging 16 goals in 19 caps, including two hat-tricks against Denmark and the Republic of Ireland in 1956 and 1957 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danni Blackley at Market Gate bridge

Sadly, his life and his career were cut short when Taylor was one of eight Manchester United players among the 23 fatalities of the Munich air disaster on February 6, 1958 as the team were returning from a European Cup tie against Red Star Belgrade. Wombwell-born defender Mark Jones, who played his entire career for United, was also among those to lose their lives.

Tommy’s niece, Danni Blackley, who lives in Stairfoot, said she was ‘overjoyed’ it was being named in her uncle’s memory.

“Tommy died before I was born, but everyone in the family has been told his story as soon as they could walk and talk,” said Danni. “He was loved by everyone, as a man and as a player. He had fantastic records with Barnsley, Manchester United and England and definitely went down in history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m so pleased he’s being remembered with this permanent tribute. I use this bridge myself every time I visit Oakwell, so it fills me with pride to see it named after my uncle. Thanks to everyone who suggested him.”