Bridge to be named in memory of legendary Barnsley, Manchester United and England footballer who died in Munich Air Disaster
Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council invited residents to name the bridge, which runs over the rail line connecting the town centre to Oakwell. A panel narrowed down 1,200 suggestions to the 20 most popular, and decided to name the bridge after the legendary footballer.
Born in Smithies, Tommy Taylor worked at Wharncliffe Colliery during his early teens and played for Smithies United before being snapped up by Barnsley.
After completing his national service by serving for two years in the Army, Taylor returned to Oakwell and plundered 28 goals in 46 games for the Reds, with his goalscoring prowess capturing the attention of legendary Manchester United manager Sir Matt Busby.
Busby famously paid £1 to Barnsley’s tea lady Lily Wilby to avoid Taylor becoming the game’s first £30,000 player when signing the striker in March 1953. Nonetheless, the £29,999 transfer fee was a club record for United at the time.
It was a huge investment but one which paid off handsomely as the forward fired the Red Devils to successive First Division titles in 1955-56 and 1956-57. Such was his form that Italian giants AC Milan bid £65,000 for the attacker, an offer which was swiftly rejected by United.
In total, he scored 131 goals in 191 games for the Old Trafford outfit, giving him the best goals-per-game ratio in the history of the club and securing his status as a Manchester United legend.
Inevitably, Taylor’s scoring form also led to him representing England in an international career which was short but spectacular, bagging 16 goals in 19 caps, including two hat-tricks against Denmark and the Republic of Ireland in 1956 and 1957 respectively.
Sadly, his life and his career were cut short when Taylor was one of eight Manchester United players among the 23 fatalities of the Munich air disaster on February 6, 1958 as the team were returning from a European Cup tie against Red Star Belgrade. Wombwell-born defender Mark Jones, who played his entire career for United, was also among those to lose their lives.
Tommy’s niece, Danni Blackley, who lives in Stairfoot, said she was ‘overjoyed’ it was being named in her uncle’s memory.
“Tommy died before I was born, but everyone in the family has been told his story as soon as they could walk and talk,” said Danni. “He was loved by everyone, as a man and as a player. He had fantastic records with Barnsley, Manchester United and England and definitely went down in history.
“I’m so pleased he’s being remembered with this permanent tribute. I use this bridge myself every time I visit Oakwell, so it fills me with pride to see it named after my uncle. Thanks to everyone who suggested him.”
Sir Steve Houghton, leader of Barnsley Council, said: “I’ve known the story of Tommy Taylor as long as I can remember, and he’s still remembered with huge affection by many Barnsley people. In years to come, those who weren’t born when Tommy was playing, or perhaps those not even born yet, will know of Tommy’s legacy and his place in Barnsley’s history through this bridge.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.