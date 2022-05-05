Jack Maguire, of Halifax, was first scouted aged just five by Manchester City and Sheffield United while playing for his local team, Elland.

But since the age of six he has been playing with Manchester United's pre-academy - and has now signed a contract to join the club's elite academy programme.

It's a dream come true for the eight year old as he and his father Colin are big fans of the club.

Jack Maguire signing his contract with Manchester United

Jack attends Barkisland School and lives in Barkisland village with his father, mother Michelle and younger sister Nieve, aged five.

After some setbacks - including a broken collarbone - Jack said he was delighed to sign for United as he had his heart set on joining them.

"In January we were told by the club they wanted to offer Jack a contract as he had made a great comeback and had all the attributes they were looking for - athleticism, the will to win, tenacity and ball mastery skills," said Michelle.

Jack will play for the club's under nine's team, training twice a week at the club's current training ground, Carrington, as well as The Cliff, the club's former training ground. competing in games against other Premier League clubs on weekends.

Jack with his mother Michelle, father Colin and sister Nieve.

The family went to Old Trafford to sign the contract and after they were given a tour of the ground. The team were presented with named shirts numbered 22 for the year the boys signed at the club.

Michelle said: "Obviously myself and all his family are so proud of him, his hard work, determination and commitment has paid off, he's done amazing. He is over the moon to be playing for the club he loves, there have been many great experiences, he gets to travel, and play at some amazing stadiums.

"He has played at St George's Park, England's training ground, Old Trafford and will soon be playing at Leicester's and Wolverhampton's ground. He will also get the opportunity to travel overseas to compete which will be amazing for him.

"He gets to watch and cheer on many of the first team, under 23's and under 18's games, meeting and learning from other Manchester United players who have progressed through the academy programme.