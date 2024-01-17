Manchester United are reportedly looking to keep winger Amad Diallo despite links with Middlesbrough and Southampton.

According to Mail Online, Middlesbrough have submitted a loan enquiry for the highly-rated Ivorian. However, the report claims Manchester United are looking to retain the 21-year-old.

Injury has hampered Diallo this season, although he recently returned from a lengthy lay-off to appear against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Having struggled for minutes in the early stages of his time at Old Trafford, his stock was sent soaring by a loan spell at Sunderland last season.

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Southampton have also looked at Diallo, while he has also claimed Middlesbrough are the frontrunners to secure his signature.

Boro boss Michael Carrick has a strong connection with Manchester United, having represented the club both as a player and a coach.