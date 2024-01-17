Manchester United's stance on winger clarified amid Middlesbrough and Southampton interest
According to Mail Online, Middlesbrough have submitted a loan enquiry for the highly-rated Ivorian. However, the report claims Manchester United are looking to retain the 21-year-old.
Injury has hampered Diallo this season, although he recently returned from a lengthy lay-off to appear against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Having struggled for minutes in the early stages of his time at Old Trafford, his stock was sent soaring by a loan spell at Sunderland last season.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Southampton have also looked at Diallo, while he has also claimed Middlesbrough are the frontrunners to secure his signature.
Boro boss Michael Carrick has a strong connection with Manchester United, having represented the club both as a player and a coach.
However, it appears the club may have to look elsewhere if the Red Devils are indeed set on retaining Diallo.
Middlesbrough have made two additions in the current window, landing Finn Azaz from Aston Villa and recruiting Luke Ayling on loan from Leeds United.