All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Manchester United's stance on winger clarified amid Middlesbrough and Southampton interest

Manchester United are reportedly looking to keep winger Amad Diallo despite links with Middlesbrough and Southampton.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 17th Jan 2024, 10:19 GMT

According to Mail Online, Middlesbrough have submitted a loan enquiry for the highly-rated Ivorian. However, the report claims Manchester United are looking to retain the 21-year-old.

Injury has hampered Diallo this season, although he recently returned from a lengthy lay-off to appear against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Having struggled for minutes in the early stages of his time at Old Trafford, his stock was sent soaring by a loan spell at Sunderland last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Southampton have also looked at Diallo, while he has also claimed Middlesbrough are the frontrunners to secure his signature.

Manchester United reportedly want to keep Amad Diallo. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty ImagesManchester United reportedly want to keep Amad Diallo. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
Manchester United reportedly want to keep Amad Diallo. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Boro boss Michael Carrick has a strong connection with Manchester United, having represented the club both as a player and a coach.

However, it appears the club may have to look elsewhere if the Red Devils are indeed set on retaining Diallo.

Middlesbrough have made two additions in the current window, landing Finn Azaz from Aston Villa and recruiting Luke Ayling on loan from Leeds United.

Related topics:MiddlesbroughManchester UnitedSouthamptonPremier League