Mansfield Town 1 Huddersfield Town 2: Josh Koroma winner earns Terriers fourth straight victory
With Storm Darragh at their backs in the first half the visitors grabbed an eighth-minute lead as David Kasuma fired home off the inside of the near post after a great run and low cross from the left by Josh Koroma.
Mansfield levelled after 31 minutes as Jacob Chapman pushed out Aden Flint’s far-post header from an Aaron Lewis corner only to see Will Evans drill it back past him.
But the Terriers retook the lead within two minutes as Koroma chased onto a long ball and guided a finish across Christy Pym and inside the far post.
Stags almost equalised in the last of four added minutes as George Maris hit the post with a low shot from 20 yards.
Mansfield were lucky when Tom Lees sent a close range free header straight at Pym after 51 minutes from a Ben Wiles free-kick, but twice came close to levelling a minute later as Chapman saved from Keanu Baccus and Lewis in quick succession.
Flint cleared a Michal Helik attempt off the line after 62 minutes from a corner while Lees headed against his own bar in the last of five added minutes and Huddersfield held on for a fourth straight win.