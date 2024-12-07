Mansfield Town 1 Huddersfield Town 2: Josh Koroma winner earns Terriers fourth straight victory

By PA reporter
Published 7th Dec 2024, 17:23 BST
Mansfield Town suffered a fifth straight League One defeat as they went down 2-1 at home to Huddersfield Town.

With Storm Darragh at their backs in the first half the visitors grabbed an eighth-minute lead as David Kasuma fired home off the inside of the near post after a great run and low cross from the left by Josh Koroma.

Mansfield levelled after 31 minutes as Jacob Chapman pushed out Aden Flint’s far-post header from an Aaron Lewis corner only to see Will Evans drill it back past him.

But the Terriers retook the lead within two minutes as Koroma chased onto a long ball and guided a finish across Christy Pym and inside the far post.

Josh Koroma struck the winner for Huddersfield Town. | Pete Norton/Getty Images

Stags almost equalised in the last of four added minutes as George Maris hit the post with a low shot from 20 yards.

Mansfield were lucky when Tom Lees sent a close range free header straight at Pym after 51 minutes from a Ben Wiles free-kick, but twice came close to levelling a minute later as Chapman saved from Keanu Baccus and Lewis in quick succession.

Flint cleared a Michal Helik attempt off the line after 62 minutes from a corner while Lees headed against his own bar in the last of five added minutes and Huddersfield held on for a fourth straight win.

