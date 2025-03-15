Mansfield Town v Barnsley FC: It will be 'emotional' - Conor Hourihane on the start of his new Reds adventure

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 15th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
CHEERS were reserved for Conor Hourihane when he made his second ‘debut’ for Barnsley against Mansfield Town back on August 9 - in the EFL’s seasonal opener.

Fast forward some 218 days and the Irishman will be afforded another milestone in his notable career in football when he steps out - with the Stags again providing the opposition.

Most Popular

Having arrived initially as player-coach, ex-Reds captain Hourihane came on from the bench in that aforesaid game with Mansfield Town, a 2-1 reverse in front of a near 15,000 crowd at Oakwell.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It proved to be his penultimate appearance for the club, having focused virtually all his energies on coaching since his return last summer. The 34-year-old retired in December.

Northampton Town's Callum Morton contests the ball with Barnsley's Conor Hourihane during the Sky Bet League One match at Oakwell in August. It was Hourihane's final ever outing as a professional. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).placeholder image
Northampton Town's Callum Morton contests the ball with Barnsley's Conor Hourihane during the Sky Bet League One match at Oakwell in August. It was Hourihane's final ever outing as a professional. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

Today will be a big occasion for the Corkonian, who leads Barnsley for the first time following the decision to place him in interim charge for the final 10 matches of the 2024-25 campaign. He replaces Darrell Clarke, who was axed on Wednesday.

While Davis Keillor-Dunn makes his first return to Field Mill today following his move at the end of the summer deadline, Mansfield-born Clarke, a former Stags player, won’t be around on reunion day.

It will be Hourihane’s day instead.

He said: "I have got that connection with fans and previous success here and it was one of the reasons I came back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Darrell Clarke and coach Conor Hourihane look on during the recent Sky Bet League One match at Northampton Town. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.placeholder image
Darrell Clarke and coach Conor Hourihane look on during the recent Sky Bet League One match at Northampton Town. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

"Hopefully, I will have the backing of the fans and it will be an emotional time at three (seeing) the away end, they will bring energy.

"I will be really emotional and it’s something I am really looking forward to. I know I will have everyone's backing in the building, which will be great.”

On what those Reds supporters in the away end can expect, he added: "I want to see front foot, energetic football.

"I think Yorkshire and Barnsley people demand that. It’s a hard-working town and you have to represent our town and area in the right way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They want to see people running hard and with intensity and pressing, getting in faces. We have got to replicate that.”

Meanwhile, captain Luca Connell has paid a debt of gratitude to Clarke - and revealed what he said to him in a phone conversation following his Oakwell sacking.

The midfielder spoke to Clarke following his axing on Wednesday, with the Liverpudlian forging a bond with the 47-year-old, who gave him the captain’s armband ahead of the start of the season following the close-season departure of Jordan Williams. Connell said: "I spoke to the gaffer and said: ‘thank you for putting your trust in me and giving me the captaincy and obviously playing me a lot this season.

"It is never nice to see anybody go and he was highly-rated around Barnsley and it is just sad to see how it ended.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"One thing the gaffer was (as a person) was fair and he said to us that not everything goes to plan and it is not always going in the right direction, but just make sure you try your best and push for the last 10 games and see where it can take you.”

Related topics:Conor HourihaneDarrell ClarkeMansfield TownEFLOakwellStags
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice