Huddersfield Town boss Michael Duff has stressed he will not sacrifice substance for style after finding a winning formula.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Terriers head to Mansfield Town on Saturday fresh from Tuesday's gritty 1-0 win over Wigan Athletic, a seventh home success in a row.

Duff's side are unbeaten in eight League One games after coming through a rough patch but have scored fewer goals than each of their top-six rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Someone told me it's the first time we’ve won seven home games (in a row) in 20-odd years so I'd be loathed to nitpick too much," said Duff, whose side are five points behind second-placed Wrexham in fourth spot.

"It's a different level but I'm sure it’s not the only time we’ve been at this level in the last 20-odd years.

"We always want to be better but the most important thing is we're getting results. We look hard to beat now, which is what we weren't, and we look more consistent now, which is what we weren't.

"You're not going to get from there to there in the click of a finger. It's a work in progress. You can't do everything at once with the amount of games that are coming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think we play some good football. We get into good areas of the pitch and then it's just that last part of it. It's the most difficult part, which is why centre forwards cost the most money and earn the most money."

Huddersfield celebrate Matty Pearson's goal against Charlton. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Huddersfield face a Mansfield side languishing in midtable after losing their past four league games.

Duff has seen enough of Nigel Clough's men to leave him on guard ahead of the trip to Field Mill.

"They've got a really experienced manager, someone I respect a lot and who has achieved a lot in the game," said Duff, who led the Terriers to victory last time out on the road at Leyton Orient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can turn up with a bit of snobbery thinking they were in League Two and we were in the Championship and our ground is bigger than their ground, but I saw Nigel say after the last game that they deserved something out of their last four league games. I've watched the last two and he's absolutely right.

Michael Duff has overseen a spike in form for Huddersfield. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

"We can't get ahead of ourselves and think we're something we're not. Our away record has been okay. The next part is to go back to back.