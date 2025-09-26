With Rotherham United unlikely to be able to call on on-loan forwards Martin Sherif and Kion Etete for Saturday's League One trip to Mansfield Town, manager Matt Hamshaw has called on others to do their bit to help out.

Hamshaw will play his part, with the Millers expected to change formation, on top of personnel changes from the team that lost at home to Stockport County last weekend.

But they are unlikely to risk Sherif's hamstring or Etete's knee having spoken to parent clubs Everton and Cardiff City, and with Sam Nombe still out with a hamstring injury and Josh Kayode suffering another knee problem, someone else is going to have to come up with the goals.

The Millers have scored two in seven away games this season.

HAMSTRING TROUBLE: Rotherham United's Martin Sherif (Image: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

"We need goals from all areas," said Hamshaw. "You look straight at your strikers first. Everybody knows the problems that we've had in that area, injury-wise.

"Jordan (Hugill)'s ploughing a bit of a lone furrow up there, putting his body through all sorts at this moment.

"We need a bit of help. The midfielders need to chip in.

“Our set-pieces have dropped off a little bit. We need more aggression on them. They're the sort of things that we've wanted to re-emphasise this week in training.

FIT AGAIN: Lenny Agbaire (left) (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"We want to get back to the basics about getting the ball into the back of the net – getting people in dangerous areas and getting shots off. At the moment, we're getting caught out decision-making-wise.

"That happens when lads have a bit of a lack of confidence in front of goal.

"We'll probably be changing personnel and shape. We hope that has an influence. We need to be more positive, certainly in the final third."