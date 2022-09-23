Mark Bonner, Paul Hurst, Richard Wood, Matty Taylor - who are the potential candidates for Rotherham United managerial post?
ROTHERHAM UNITED are embarking on their search for a new manager and coaching team following the departure of Paul Warne to Derby County.
Assistant Richie Barker, first-team coach Matt Hamshaw and goalkeeping coach Andy Warrington have accompanied the 49-year-old to the East Midlands.
Chairman Tony Stewart says the interview process regarding Warne's replacement will begin next week after they garner interest in the position and shortlist the candidates.
Here's a look at some possible contenders.
Mark Bonner
The star of the Cambridge United chief is on the rise. He masterminded a brilliant FA Cup win for the U's against Newcastle United earlier this year. He is young, ambitious and his side are punching above their weight in League One and would seemingly tick several boxes for Rotherham.
Paul HurstAn easy link, as the Grimsby Town manager and Millers record appearance holder said in his pre-match press ahead of this weekend. But Hurst, like Bonner, would fulfil plenty of the criteria that Rotherham would probably want from a new manager.
He also knows the club and would have a significant head-start with Millers fans due to his stalwart service for the club as a dependable left-back over many years.
Richard Wood
The Millers' very own captain fantastic and will play an integral role in the early days as the players come to terms with Warne's departure.
A leader on the pitch and in the dressing room. And when he does hang up his boots, he is surely destined for his second career in football. Could he be fast-tracked quicker than he envisaged?
Darren Ferguson
Out of work and available and vastly experienced from his time with the likes of Peterborough United, Preston North End and Doncaster Rovers.A canny operator with five Football League promotions on his CV and would be a sound appointment.
Matty TaylorLike Bonner, Taylor is considered as a bright young thing in EFL circles and has made an excellent transition from player to manager at Exeter City.After a couple of promotion tilt, Taylor - appointed by the Devon club in June 2018 finally led the Grecians to promotion to League One last term, with the 40-year-old into his fifth campaign of management at St James Park with seasons in the bank