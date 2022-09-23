Assistant Richie Barker, first-team coach Matt Hamshaw and goalkeeping coach Andy Warrington have accompanied the 49-year-old to the East Midlands.

Chairman Tony Stewart says the interview process regarding Warne's replacement will begin next week after they garner interest in the position and shortlist the candidates.

Here's a look at some possible contenders.

Mark Bonner

The star of the Cambridge United chief is on the rise. He masterminded a brilliant FA Cup win for the U's against Newcastle United earlier this year. He is young, ambitious and his side are punching above their weight in League One and would seemingly tick several boxes for Rotherham.

Paul HurstAn easy link, as the Grimsby Town manager and Millers record appearance holder said in his pre-match press ahead of this weekend. But Hurst, like Bonner, would fulfil plenty of the criteria that Rotherham would probably want from a new manager.

He also knows the club and would have a significant head-start with Millers fans due to his stalwart service for the club as a dependable left-back over many years.

Richard Wood

The Millers' very own captain fantastic and will play an integral role in the early days as the players come to terms with Warne's departure.

A leader on the pitch and in the dressing room. And when he does hang up his boots, he is surely destined for his second career in football. Could he be fast-tracked quicker than he envisaged?

Darren Ferguson

Out of work and available and vastly experienced from his time with the likes of Peterborough United, Preston North End and Doncaster Rovers.A canny operator with five Football League promotions on his CV and would be a sound appointment.