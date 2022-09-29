The 36-year-old is believed to have emerged from the interview process as the Millers' top target, following the departure of Paul Warne and his coaching team at the start of the international break.

But on Friday morning he told local reporters: “I’m here and I’m staying here.”

League One Derby County appointed Warne to replace interim manager Liam Rosenior, and he brought coaches Richie Barker, Matt Hamshaw and Andy Warrington with him.

Senior players Richard Wood and Lee Peltier have taken the team for the past week, with life president John Breckin acting as a consultant. Wood and Peltier now seem certain to be in charge for Saturday's Championship visit of Wigan Athletic.

“Speculation is rife isn’t it all the time in football?” said Bonner, ahead of Cambridge’s next game, ironically Warne’s first as Derby manager. “I’m here, I’m staying here, I’m not going anywhere, that’s the story.

“There’s nothing really for fans to worry about if they were. My job hasn’t changed. I’m really enjoying my time here. I think we’re midway through a bit of a project, and we’re not quite where we want to be yet.

“I’ve had discussions with clubs, and I think the detail of those conversations is for me. I’m one of, I think, a number of people that have had a conversation, and the outcome of the conversation is that I’m here.

PLEDGE:Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner

“I’d rather talk about the job I’m doing than fictional ones that I’m not. That’s the situation for me, it’s crack on and get to work and look forward to a really loud atmosphere on Saturday in what I think will be a really tough game.”

Cambridge-born Bonner began coaching in the Us’ academy and has worked his way up to the top job after two spells as caretaker manager. He took over permanently during football’s Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020 and won the club’s first promotion to League One in 19 years. Since then Cambridge have consolidated their place and knocked Newcastle United out of last season’s FA Cup at St James’ Park.