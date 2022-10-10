Mark Fotheringham issues 'coasting' warning to Huddersfield Town players

Town got off the mark in the Scot's third Championship game in charge - and first at home - with a 2-0 victory over Yorkshire rivals Hull City, whose travel sickness continued.

A Lewie Coyle own goal put the hosts ahead just before the half-hour and a maiden strike for the club from Michal Helik sealed the win early in the second half as second-from-bottom Town moved to within three points of managerless City, who are 20th and winless on the road since April 9.

Town's second-half display may have satisfied Fotheringham, but he was angered by the performance of several players in the first period and let them know about it at the interval.

Huddersfield Town's Jack Rudoni (right) and Hull City's Jean Michael Seri during the Sky Bet Championship match at The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Fotheringham - who now has a free week to prepare for Saturday's game at Rotherham United, said: "If you are coasting in training, you will not be involved in the squad. It is not going to happen.

"You are getting paid good money and this job is the best job in the world. You could be like my dad in scaffolding every day in the dirt or like my mum folding towels all day in the laundry.

"These players are getting paid great money to do the best job in the world. So they need to come in every day with that focus and determination."

Hull caretaker boss Andy Dawson, in his third game at the helm, was critical of his side's lack of intensity and resilience as the Tigers suffered their fifth successive defeat to Huddersfield.

He commented: “Coming from a fantastic result and performance on Wednesday, we expected the same intensity and willingness to fight for everything and we did not get that in the first half.