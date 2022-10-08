Mark Fotheringham on his 'good headache' ahead of Huddersfield Town's game with Hull City and potential for a 'surprise'

The Scot will be introduced to home supporters ahead of his first outing at the John Smith's Stadium, where he is seeking to record the maiden win of his Town tenure.

After a disappointing opening day at Reading, Town showed spirit in the 3-3 midweek draw at Luton Town with youngsters Ben Jackson and Etienne Camara impressing after being handed starts with teenage loanee Kaine Kesler-Hayden also starting.

Fotheringham said: "People can see that they are all fighting for their places and that is what is pleasing for me. They are really fighting every day in training to show me that they want to be in the squad.

"It's a good headache and all credit to the academy guys with the amount of great work that they are putting in with these young players.

"We have mixed in the squad and the really young guys in the youth team and they showed up so well and I was impressed with them all (on Thursday)."We have a real luxury of quality in the building from the youth and I will definitely be delving into it and there could be a surprise with the personnel there as well and we will wait to see how that goes."

Jackson operated on the left at Reading after Yuta Nakayama was replaced at the break and the youngster started at Kenilworth Road.

Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The Japanese international was not involved in the midweek game in Bedfordshire, but Fotheringham insists he has been happy with the versatile defender, who had a limited amount with the first team ahead of the trip to Reading after being on international duty with his country.

He added: "Yuta has been great. Obviously, in the first week he was away with Japan and I think he only had one session before the Reading game. As a new coach, you are always trying to bed in your ideas and the players are always trying to get used to it. But Yuta's really working hard in that respect.

"He's very flexible. He can play centre-back and the left-sided centre-back of a 'three' and he has just got to keep training hard. You can see with the squad, big (Will) Boyle has been in the squad and been terrific in training and the same with Josh Ruffels. He's been really good in training as well and they both earned the right along with young Kesler to be in the squad on Tuesday."

While being positive about the approach of his players and their response to him, he admits that the concession of six goals in his first two matches is an obvious concern.

The Scot said: "We have to get that out of the players. It's unacceptable the goals we're losing. We have to understand the (six) goals we've lost in the last two games are unacceptable.