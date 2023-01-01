Mark Fotheringham reveals his fury after Huddersfield Town's 'unacceptable' defeat to Luton Town

FURIOUS Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham says that his side's 2-1 reverse to Luton Town represents the most disappointing moment of his tenure so far.

On an occasion when a third successive victory would have seen Town move out of Championship relegation positions, Fotheringham's side fluffed their lines after taking the lead courtesy of Duane Holmes.

Amari'i Bell levelled just before the break and a late winner arrived from Reece Burke, with Fotheringham labelling both goals as 'unacceptable.'

Fotheringham, who said that Jonathan Hogg came off with a tight calf as a precaution, said: "It's the most disappointed I have been since I have been here as we had a really big chance to step up the league.

Huddersfield Town head coach Mark Fotheringham. Picture: PA

"How serious are we about taking these opportunities? It seems to be the story of the season. We do one step forward and two bad steps back.

"We have to demand even more of each other and be even more serious and ruthless about everything we do, moving forward.

"When we have bad days like this, we have to be honest with each other as that's the only way we can move forward.

"We cannot continue to concede big moments like that. It was nowhere near the standards we expect from ourselves.

"We were in a good position to finish a very important week on a high with nine points and we just let them off the hook, massively.

“The goals were absolutely unacceptable. We have to look each other in the mirror and be honest. That is not what we are about as a team.

"We have put a really big week with a lot of positives onto a really big downer for the whole club."If we are serious about getting ourselves out of this situation, we have to be better in the bigger moments. It was a damp squib. We are very angry with each other."

Fans stuck with Town and still applauded them at the full-time whistle, but Fotheringham insists it was undeserved.

