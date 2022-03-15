A 2-0 win at Hartlepool last night followed a success by the same scoreline at Forest Green Rovers on Saturday. It was the first time since August that Bradford have claimed consecutive league victories.

Second-half goals from Matty Foulds and Yan Songo'o sealed all three points for the Bantams and now Hughes wants his side to back up their last two displays with a third-straight win against Port Vale on Saturday.

“I thought as away performances go it was as good as we could have done. It was excellent, we controlled it. We had to be brave enough in possession to manage the game and not allow them to gain momentum when they were dominant of the ball," said Hughes.

“The home side we expected to create chances and they didn’t really. The only criticism was in the first half when we didn’t have that right pass at the right time. But I’m glad we got what we deserved.

“The guys are embracing what we are saying. They realise if we have possession the teams can’t hurt you.

“You can get frustrated and they found it difficult to affect us. It was a really good performance. We dictated the game to them.

“It was a great second half for our fans and scoring the second I think they sucked it in. Thankfully they have enjoyed themselves in the last two games and hopefully we can make it a hat-trick at the weekend. They are enjoying their football.”