Mark Hughes cites exactly where Bradford City need to improve after successive losses

BRADFORD CITY manager Mark Hughes says that the training ground focus during the club's 11-day break between games will be sharpening up their 'application and execution' in the final third following a second successive defeat.

City bowed out of the Papa John's Trophy with a 1-0 reverse at Salford City at the last-32 stage on Tuesday night - following on from Saturday's 3-1 League Two home loss to Northampton Town.

It represents the first time that Hughes's side have lost back-to-back matches this season.

Hughes insists that there is not a great deal wrong with his side's form, but has stressed that improving their attacking 'fundamentals' will be a focus before City are in action again at leaders Leyton Orient on December 3.

Mark Hughes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

He said: "There's things we need to do better as there's fundamentals we talk about. But I am more than confident we can go up, certainly from the levels we are, at the moment.

"We have got to move the ball more quickly and accurately and make sure we produce that ball with a little bit of quality.

"Sometimes, it takes a little bit of guile and craft at the top end of the pitch, sometimes we are getting in those positions and are a little bit predictable in what we try to do and putting in crosses are coming in what aren't the right quality or are coming in too soon or early.

"There's not a great deal wrong, just application and execution at the top end of the pitch. That's just lacking at the moment.

"We are obviously disappointed to go out of the competition. It was a competition we wanted to progress in and have not been able to do that.

"We conceded a poor goal from a throw-in, which allowed them an opportunity. We have to be more conscientious in defending those areas."When you concede the opening goal, it is always difficult. We have found that more difficult than most at the minute. We have to find a way to make sure those opening goals aren't going to hurt us, like they are at the moment.

"Back to back losses aren't what we are used to this season and have got to get back on track quickly as we have some big games coming up to focus the mind and get to the level we know we are capable of."

The defeat means that City's sole focus is now league matters, with the club sitting in a decent position of fifth in the league, but with work to do, especially on the home front, where they are without a win in five league matches.

Hughes added: "It's a marathon not a sprint. At times, we won't hit the levels we are capable of and the key is that we get back on track in the league; that was always our priority anyway. It can focus our minds.