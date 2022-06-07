Mark Hughes factor convinced Luke Hendrie to stay put at Bradford City

Luke Hendrie. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

The right-back has signed an initial two-year deal and will remain at the Utilita Energy Stadium until at least the summer of 2024, with the option for a further season at Valley Parade.

Hendrie, son of City legend John, made 16 appearances for the club after re-signing from Hartlepool United in January, missing just one game under manager Mark Hughes.

On his decision to commit and follow Lee Angol, Matty Foulds and Levi Sutton in agreeing fresh terms to stay at the club, Hendrie said: “I am really happy. Ever since I rejoined back in January, my focus was to extend my stay here, so I am just looking forward to the season ahead.

“I have really enjoyed my football under the gaffer and he is a really good person to work for. He was one of the main reasons I wanted to stay.

“We finished last season strongly and it probably ended at the wrong time for us. I am just really looking forward to getting going in pre-season.

“I want to be successful next year and the year after, so that is my sole focus. We all know where this club wants to be and the direction we are all pushing in.”

Hughes said: “Luke is another player we are pleased to have with us again for at least the next two seasons.

“He is a strong, reliable defender who loves Bradford City and will always give you everything he has out on the field, which is important.

“Luke has played in all but one of the games Glyn (Hodges) and I have taken charge of since entering the dugout in February, and performed very consistently as part of a side which ended the season well.