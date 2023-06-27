Mark Hughes made me better says Bradford City's Alex Gilliead after signing new contract

The arrival of Mark Hughes as Bradford City manager could easily have been the end of Alex Gilliead's third spell at Valley Parade but the midfielder has signed a new contract because of how much he feels he has improved under the Welshman and his assistant Glynn Hodges.

Hughes has revolutionised the Bantams squad since taking over in February 2022 but the dependable midfielder he inherited has remained a favourite, and his new deal is due to take him to 2025.

Gilliead made 50 appearances in all competitions for the club last season, taking him past the 150 mark in three spells with City, who he rejoined in 2021.

His next competitive appearance – most likely at Crawley Town on August 5 – will be the 100th of this stint.

“My game has developed since I came back here, and I have the gaffer and Glyn to thank for that," said Gilliead. "Being around them has helped and I have come into my own in a bit of a new position."

Bradford were denied promoption when they lost last season's League Two play-off semi-final against Carlisle United and that will drive them on in what should be a highly competitive 2023-24, according to Gilliead.

"The first aim is to go one better than we did last season," he said. "The feeling of not getting promoted is still a little raw, and it will forever be a sensitive memory.

“It is not going to be easy, but we know what it takes now to get across the line. Some good teams have gone up, and some have come down, but we are a good team, and we know what we are capable of.

LEADER: Bradford Citymidfielder Alex Gilliead

“I want to be pushing the lads and it can only be good for everyone to have a dedicated dressing room focused on promotion out of this division.”

Gilliead's leadership qualities are part of the appeal for Hughes.

“He is a popular member of the dressing room who brings a lot of important qualities, both on and off the pitch," he said.

