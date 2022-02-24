Mark Hughes on expectation, League Two and why he came to Bradford City

The former Manchester City, Blackburn, Stoke City, QPR manager has signed a two-and-a-year deal with the Bantams - and says he has no qualms about dropping down to the fourth tier of English football.

Announcements about the make-up of his backroom staff are expected in due course.

Hughes, whose first match in charge will be at home to Mansfield Town on Saturday, said: "I've always worked with expectation. Other managers sometimes for whatever reason under play expectations to make it look like they've over-achieved.

Mark Hughes. Picture courtesy of Bradford City.

"Sometimes it can come back and bite you when you disappoint people, but I think fans want to know you are trying to be successful and you don’t under-play the potential of the people you’ve got."

On what attracted him to the club, the 58-year-old added: “It’s the potential of the club, the fanbase and the stature that this club has in this league. We’re one of the bigger clubs in my view – probably a club that other teams like to come to and see if they can overcome.

“To a certain extent, we’ve probably got a little bit of a target on our backs. We have to be able to deal with that and make sure we are ready for the challenge ahead.”

“It’s not a level I’ve operated at before but I’m intrigued to see how my skillset transfers.

"It's a league that's demanding physically, it asks questions of players and managers alike – at times people will tell you it's a bit of a slog and you've got to get through the hard work.

"That's a given. It didn't faze me as a player and it doesn't faze me as a manager. I work exceptionally hard to try and be successful and I’ll try to instil that into the players as well.”

On his first managerial appointment since December 2018, he continued: “I’m delighted to be here. It’s fair to say I've been out the game longer than I anticipated. This opportunity developed really quickly this week.

“Speaking with Ryan (Sparks) last couple of days about the role here once the previous manager departed. Asked if they wanted to have a conversation and that’s how we progressed."

"Bradford City are a city club and have got a great fanbase that we want to get energised and enthusiastic about what we want to do in the future.

“It's a different challenge at a level I've not worked before - but I'm of the view that my skills are transferable. I’m looking forward to it.