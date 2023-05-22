Mark Hughes on why Bradford City's status as a 'massive' lower-division club was confirmed in defeat at Carlisle United

Unfortunately, it was in the context of a defeat, but the reaction of the Bantams' near 2,000 sell-out visiting contingent was telling.
While Carlisle supporters invaded the pitch - several raced over to the visiting section of the ground and started to goad them - City's following sang loud and proud in support of their team.
Despite their season ending in Cumbria.
It was duly noticed by manager Mark Hughes and serves an inspiration as well.
Hughes said: “They understand. Everybody is disappointed, but the fans have been great all year and have come out in huge numbers the last couple of weeks.
"20 plus crowds and 2,000 away, which they’ve done all season, is massive at this level. Everybody knows that.
“League Two will be happy that we haven’t made it because we’re clearly a big draw for everybody at this level.
“But it’s still our intention to have a good shift at it next year and see where that takes us.”
When the dust settles and the disappointment starts to ease after Saturday's events, City will start planning for next season - a fifth at League Two level.
Unlike previous seasons, it should not be a significant rebuild.
Hughes commented: “We’ve got a good group, predominantly the main body of the squad will still be intact.
"The quality that we think we probably lacked on occasions to allow us to progress and get out this league … we’ll just have to do it next year."