Mark Hughes on why Bradford City's status as a 'massive' lower-division club was confirmed in defeat at Carlisle United

AT THE end of Saturday's League Two play-off semi-final encounter at Carlisle United's Brunton Park home, Bradford City showed their stature as a genuinely big club in lower-division circles.

Unfortunately, it was in the context of a defeat, but the reaction of the Bantams' near 2,000 sell-out visiting contingent was telling.

While Carlisle supporters invaded the pitch - several raced over to the visiting section of the ground and started to goad them - City's following sang loud and proud in support of their team.

Despite their season ending in Cumbria.

Mark Hughes. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was duly noticed by manager Mark Hughes and serves an inspiration as well.

Hughes said: “They understand. Everybody is disappointed, but the fans have been great all year and have come out in huge numbers the last couple of weeks.

"20 plus crowds and 2,000 away, which they’ve done all season, is massive at this level. Everybody knows that.

“League Two will be happy that we haven’t made it because we’re clearly a big draw for everybody at this level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it’s still our intention to have a good shift at it next year and see where that takes us.”

When the dust settles and the disappointment starts to ease after Saturday's events, City will start planning for next season - a fifth at League Two level.

Unlike previous seasons, it should not be a significant rebuild.

Hughes commented: “We’ve got a good group, predominantly the main body of the squad will still be intact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad