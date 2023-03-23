News you can trust since 1754
Mark Hughes praises Liam Ridehalgh for defying pain barrier and reveals injury situation regarding Jamie Walker and Dara Costelloe

BRADFORD CITY manager Mark Hughes has praised Liam Ridehalgh for defying the pain barrier to line up in the Bantams' back-to-back home games with Hartlepool United and Carlisle United.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT

The experienced defender, sidelined throughout the autumn and most of the winter due to persistent problems with his groin and calf, returned to City's first-team ranks in February.

Hughes revealed after the midweek draw with Carlisle that the 31-year-old has been recently suffering with a rib issue, but has bravely soldiered on despite the problem.

The left-back played for 69 minutes before being replaced by Romoney Crichlow.

Bradford's Liam Ridehalgh. Picture: Getty Images.
Hughes, whose promotion-chasing side return to action on Saturday week at home to Grimsby Town - their third appointment at BD8 in a row - said: “Rides had a fitness test. I thought he put a real shift in.

“He had a bang on his ribs and has come through two games really well, so credit to him.

“We had a few missing. We had to change a little bit with the way we’ve gone in recent times."

Hughes revealed that Jamie Walker was '60-40' to feature against the Cumbrians, but was ruled out after a late fitness test, while loan forward Dara Costelloe missed out with a groin issue.

Hughes continued: “Jamie got a bang on his knee and his hip. We hoped he’d be ready, he was probably about 60/40.

“He came in for a fitness test but very quickly, by all accounts, he ruled himself out.

“We did a little bit of a treadmill run, but he couldn’t continue so he knew he wasn’t right.

“Dara has got a slight groin strain. Hopefully that will settle down in a couple of days."

The game also saw forgotten man Dion Pereira make his first appearance for the first team since January 10 after coming on as a late substitute.

On the Luton loanee, Hughes added: “We’ve got good options and it was good to see Dion out there again. He’s been very patient.

“It’s been unfortunate for him. Guys obviously come in and do well and he’s found it very difficult to get into the match-day squad.

“He’s important for us, he’s a good guy, good round the place. He’s never moped around and has been positive about his situation.

“I was pleased I was able to reward him with some game time.”

