Mark Hughes provides injury updates on Jamie Walker and Abo Eisa ahead of Newport County clash

The summer signing from Hearts missed last weekend's defeat against Barrow with a knee injury and Hughes feared the player would be side-lined for a number of weeks.

Walker will require surgery but the versatile forward is expected back sooner than first thought, which has provided some encouragement for Hughes.

“We’re hopeful that, touch wood, there are no complications and it’s pretty straightforward," said the Bantams boss, as he prepares his side for the visit of Newport County.

Abo Eisa is working his way back to fitness after a spate of injury problems since joining Bradford. Picture: Getty Images.

“The time we’re told he will be able to go back to training is shorter than we thought initially. That’s encouraging.

“I don’t want to put a timescale on it because that can put a little bit of pressure on guys to try to rush to come back.

"We’ll give him the time that he needs so that he recovers correctly and is raring to go when he is back.”

Abo Eisa is progressing well with his recovery after seeing his time at Bradford routinely disrupted by injury problems.

The 26-year-old from Sudan only managed a handful of games for the Bantams last term. After working his way back to fitness he picked up what was described as a "significant" injury in pre-season.

Hughes is integrating the winger back into the squad but he is not yet ready to participate in full training.

"He’s going to be in and around the group, not training with them as yet but certainly with the physios out there so that’s progress for him," added Hughes.

“It’s still a number of weeks for Abo unfortunately. It was a freak injury, really, and we didn’t realise at the time that it was so significant.