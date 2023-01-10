MARK HUGHES says Bradford City are "ahead of the game" with the League Two club expected to sign Tyriek Wright's replacement around 24 hours after losing him.

The winger has been recalled by Aston Villa in anticipation of a permanent move to League One leaders Plymouth Argyle.

City were optimistic until late last week of signing Wright permanently but now they are expected to complete the loan signing of Thierry Nevers from West Ham United before Tuesday's visit of Rochdale.

The 20-year-old winger has had an underwhelming loan at Newport County this season but it has done nothing to deter Hughes.

DISAPPOINTING LOAN: Thierry Nevers did not hit the heights at Newport County but Mark Hughes is undeterred

"We're making strides to bring good players in and we think we're close to maybe one or two," said Hughes, refusing to name names.

He sees it as his responsibility to protect the club by bringing in fresh faces, and balance the books by letting others leave in January.

Defender Ciaran Kelly and former Rotherham United striker Matt Derbyshire have already joined, with Fiacre Kelleher sold to Colchester United.

Nevers has only scored once this season, at Harrogate Town in August, and seven of his 12 League Two appearances came from the bench. But Hughes pointed to the example of Wright.

"Tyriek's previous loans haven't been that impressive but we looked at his qualities as a player and did our due diligence into him and we felt we could improve him," he said. "That's we did.

"We trust our eye in terms of knowing a good player and what fits one team might not for another.

"You've got to take the option (of loans) because you're bringing good quality players into your club who if they were on the open market wouldn't be available to you. We feel we can bring good talent in again.

"We've got a lot to offer with the platform we have and the demands this club places on players are good for young players.

"If they've been out (on loan) before, even for a short period, it gives them a good idea of what the league's like so it's always worth trying to get those players."

There was no bitterness from Hughes at 21-year-old Wright moving on after four league goals from 12 starts and three substitute appearances.

"I think he was very tempted and if the waters hadn't been muddied by another team coming on the scene there was a real possibility he would have signed a permanent (deal),” he said. “In the end you have to accept the potential to go to a higher league is a big thing for a younger player.

"I sensed Tyriek was always going to back his ability and why wouldn't you? He wants to keep progressing in his career."

On what the January transfer window has in store for the promotion-chasing club, Hughes said: "We have to protect ourselves and make sure key positions in the team are filled with the right talent

"You have to try and pre-empt almost every eventuality if you can.

"We're ahead of the game in terms of planning.

"We're not spending money we haven't got, we'll move the squad around. Some guys will leave.

