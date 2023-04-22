All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
19 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
11 hours ago Health Secretary ‘plans to pursue legal action’ over RCN strike
12 hours ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
13 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
18 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits

Mark Hughes says Bradford City's confidence undamaged as they stand four wins from promotion to League One

Mark Hughes senses Bradford City’s confidence has not been hit by Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at Swindon Town with their League Two automatic promotion fate still in their own hands.

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Because of games in hand and the identity of future opponents, the league table is deceptive for sixth-placed Bradford.

They are five points off third-placed Stevenage, but more significant is the six-point gap to Northampton Town in second because they have a game in hand over the Cobblers, and play them at Sixfields next week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With a game in hand over Carlisle United and Stockport County – fourth and fifth – four wins, starting with victory at home to Gillingham on Saturday will almost certainly see them finish in the top three.

Most Popular

Northampton would still be able to equal their points tally but the goal differences are currently equal.

And Hughes is confident the Bantams can win their last four.

"It could need that, I think we're aware of that," he said.

"For the last 10, 12 games we've felt we had an opportunity really to chase wins in every game we've played from then until the end of the season and that hasn't changed. We've had that mindset and that mentality for a long time now.

HANDS UP IF YOU STILL BELIEVE: Mark Hughes thinks Bradford City can win the points which will get them promotedHANDS UP IF YOU STILL BELIEVE: Mark Hughes thinks Bradford City can win the points which will get them promoted
HANDS UP IF YOU STILL BELIEVE: Mark Hughes thinks Bradford City can win the points which will get them promoted
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We slipped up in midweek but we're very much of the view there's four games we can win.

"We know exactly what we have to do. Can we win four in a row? Yes we can.

"It's still very much in our hands, which is the key."

Tuesday's defeat ended an unbeaten away run stretching back to Boxing Day and an 11-match sequence home and away but Hughes has been pleased with the response.

“I have observed a lot of determination following the Swindon result, but it does not surprise me," he said. “I sense a lot of energy within the squad, which is pleasing because defeats can sometimes be concerning for team morale. We just want to improve.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We went too direct where we needed to sustain our influence in their half, but we cannot dwell on it, and we look ahead to the weekend.”

Bradford must decide whether left-back Liam Ridehalgh can comfortably play in a protective mask with a suspected broken nose.

Related topics:League TwoLeague OneNorthampton TownSixfields