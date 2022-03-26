Mark Hughes sees Bradford City making positive steps despite another game without a win at Valley Parade

The Bantams were held to a 0-0 draw by promotion-chasing Newport County but could have had more if only they had found some better finishing touches around the goal.

"I'd like to think we could see positive steps and once again the crowd were magnificent for us," he reflected. "I'd to think they can see progress being made, we'll continue in the same vein and get better every time we play here.

PLEASED: Bradford City manager Mark Hughes

"I thought we played really well against a good Newport side who've got ambitions of their own and I thought we restricted them to very few opportunities, probably one right at the end which had us all holding our breath but apart from that I thought we were excellent in restricting them and asking questions of them.

"We still need a little bit of work at the top end of the pitch, that's one element of our game we haven't been able to concentrate as much on. Clearly when you first come into a club you want to get that defensive platform so we've probably done more work with regards to back fours and midfields. There's not much you can do in the time we had."

Hughes was pleased with a faster start than in previous games, but believes his attacking players just need to show a bit more belief around goal.

"I thought we started really brightly in the opening period, which is what I demanded," he said. "Last time were a bit slow and deliberate so I thought we improved that aspect of our play.

"From the start to the finish I thought we were prepared to be bright and (goalkeeper) Alex Bass and the two centre-halves set the tone for that.

"It's maybe a confidence thing - sometimes when you have those half-chances you try to be a little bit too deliberate and that's when the chance goes missing but there was god energy and intent from everybody at the top end of the pitch, we just need at times someone to have a shot, a ricochet to one of our guys and he bundles it over the line so we take a win. We haven't had one of those occasions yet."

Bradford lacked width in the first hour but they improved when he brought on Charles Vernam and particularly Dion Pereira.

"We just needed a little bit of a lift," said Hughes. "We'd gone a little bit flat, possibly more from Newport slowing things down and making sure there was no momentum to our play so I just thought we needed a bit more craft and energy to our play and I thought they came on to great effect. That's what you want from your subs, you don't want them sat not paying attention.

"In fairness to Charles and Dion they had a great impact.