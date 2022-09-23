Mark Hughes tells Bradford City's players: Enjoy winning, just don't get carried away by it

The Bantams have won their last four matches, suggesting they have come through the inevitable "bedding-in" period when a squad is totally transformed during a transfer window. They won three and lost three of their first seven games in all competitions.

Beat Wimbledon at home in League Two on Saturday, and City will equal their longest winning sequences since the 1993-94 season rolled into 94-95.

"I think we've got to celebrate wins and playing well, that's important," said manager Hughes, who got very used to the taste of champagne around that time. "You should always do that.

"But we don't get ahead of ourselves, we know there's a huge amount of work we have to go through before we can achieve anything this year.

"We enjoy winning but we understand there's a lot of hard work has to go in to sustain that winning feeling for the whole of the season.

"It's a huge task ahead of us but we're all capable of doing it."

Bradford are fifth, three points outside of the automatic promotion places which are this season's target.

They will be without left-back Liam Ridehalgh through injury at the weekend, but are yet to decide if winger Dion Pereira or on-loan Huddersfield Town centre-back Romoney Critchlow will be fit to play. Brad Halliday is suspended for a red card at home to Stevenage.

"Dion and Rom took part in training on Thursday," revealed Hughes.

"Rom didn't take part in all the session, Dion did, but hopefully they don't get a reaction.