Mark Hughes's Bradford City rebuild: Bantams linked with moves for Barnsley striker and Southampton goalkeeper

The Welshman joined the Bantams earlier this season following Derek Adams's dismissal. Hughes agreed his move to West Yorkshire after the January transfer window closed, meaning this summer is his first opportunity to mould his squad ahead of the League Two campaign.

And before the window has even opened, Bradford are being linked with players further up the pyramid.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Miller

LINKED: George Miller is reportedly attracting interest from Bradford. Picture: Getty Images.

According to reports, Bradford are one of three clubs, alongside Exeter City and Stockport County, showing an interest in out of contract Barnsley forward George Miller.

Miller, 23, has spent the season on loan at Walsall. He scored 12 goals in 48 appearances for the League Two club.

The Bolton-born player will be familiar to Bantams fans, having spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Valley Parade as he netted three times in 28 appearances.

He joined Barnsley in 2019 but has featured little for the club, suggesting that he will leave when his deal runs out next month.

ON THE MOVE: Harry Lewis of Southampton is set to join Bradford, according to reports. Picture: Getty Images.

Harry Lewis

The Southampton goalkeeper has already signed a contract at Bradford, reports have claimed.

The 24-year-old has spent the last seven years at the south coast outfit but has had one spell on loan at Scottish club Dundee United.