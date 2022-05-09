Hughes saw his side finish their campaign with a deserved 2-0 win over Carlisle, their third victory in a row.

Lee Angol, who this week signed a new one-year contract after a season blighted by injury, put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute, diverting Charles Vernam’s shot past goalkeeper Mark Howard, and Jamie Walker, who on Sunday penned a permanent two-year deal at Valley Parade, scored a second in the 70th minute.

The second goal came less than a minute after Carlisle had a penalty appeal turned down when Bradford right-back Luke Hendrie tangled with striker Kristian Dennis.

The match was watched by a crowd of 18,283 – the biggest attendance for a fourth tier match at Valley Parade – and Hughes said: “It was a fantastic crowd. From my experience the crowd has been fantastic since I came to the club.

“We want to be really strong with our home form next season. That will determine whether we can sustain a real promotion challenge.”

Bradford are comfortably the best supported club in League Two and Hughes said: “The crowd can inspire the players and we want players who can deal with big crowds and can thrive in the environment we have here. That’s the type of players we want.

“There is no better place to play, not just in League Two but League One or the Championship with the passion of the crowd and their commitment to the club.”

As well as bringing in new recruits, Hughes and the Bantams hierarchy will have decisions to make regarding the 10 senior players out of contract this summer.

Here we run over all the players coming to the end of their deals and those whose loans are due to expire.

1. Richard O'Donnell - June 2022 The goalkeeper made 19 appearances for the Bantams in League Two this season. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Theo Robinson - June 2022 The centre forward, pictured in discussion with Mark Hughes, scored two goals in 23 games for Bradford this season. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Gareth Evans - June 2022 The midfielder played 20 times for the Bantams in League Two, scoring one goal and providing two assists. Photo: PA Wire Photo Sales

4. Caolan Lavery - June 2022 The centre forward made 19 appearances for Bradford in League Two this term. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales