Mark Hughes's focus will be on recruitment and results at Bradford City says Ryan Sparks

Bradford City manager Mark Hughes. Picture: James Hardisty.

Hughes has been afforded the luxury of a full week's training ahead of Saturday's League Two home game with Swindon Town - following defeat in his opening game at the helm against Mansfield Town.

While getting to know his players on the training ground and implementing his footballing philosophy will keep Hughes busy, the former Manchester City and Wales manager will also have an input in recruitment strategies alongside other aspects regarding the playing side of the club, going forward.

Bantams CEO Ryan Sparks said: "One of the areas of the football department which is not strong enough - and it is the most important area - is the recruitment department and we were building that previously and it has changed course and I intend to add a recruitment lead to the club to lead the scouts that will start very quickly.

"Mark is fully on board with that and whoever he brings in I am sure will have experience of this level of the game and those scouts and recruitment team will work to ensure we have a squad who work to compete at this level."

The decision to hand Hughes a contract until the summer of 2024 will give the Welshman the time to developing his playing squad in his own ethos and his arrival has provided a badly-needed shot in the arm to City followers, something that Sparks is fully aware of.

He added: "We had a divided fanbase, let's not beat around the bush.

"What was left behind from the previous managerial situation left a lot of questions for supporters and in that regard it has been a disappointing campaign when you come in short of what you have invested in the squad and things around the squad.

"It is not something you take well. If you don't invest in the squad and are turning up to make up the numbers, you probably take mid-table on the chin. That is not good enough for us and I said that from the start.

"Obviously, the supporter base will respond to Mark.

"Stability is massive in terms of long-term vision. People talk about visions and strategies and unfortunately, with any long-term vision, if your short-term and medium term plans fail, you never get to the long-term part.