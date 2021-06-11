Mark Trueman goes from Bradford City's main man to link man with new coaching role

In December, the now-33-year-old stepped up from coaching the academy to managing the first team. Having been sacked at the end of the season, his new role is to bridge the two.

Trueman has been handed a three-year contract and a brief to focus on the transition between the Bantams academy and the first-team squad now managed by Derek Adams

The job will involve scouting, identifying the best performers in the club’s under-18s side and working closely with first and second-year professionals. The League Two club have described him as "a support barrier for younger players".

NEW JOB: Bradford City's Mark Trueman

"Although there is still disappointment that it did not work out in the managerial role for myself, I am delighted to be staying at the club," said Trueman.

“It was always my intention to stay here and I was always keen to do so, so am pleased to have been able to agree on a long-term contract in an exciting role.

“With the knowledge I have gained from working in both the academy and first team, I feel I have more of an idea on what it takes for the younger players to break into the senior set-up.

“It is firstly about me working out what Derek wants, and where he sees the younger players - who my focus will mainly be on - fitting in.”