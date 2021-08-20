Markus Schopp not looking to bring in striker at Barnsley

Carlton Morris on the attack for Barnsley. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Morris, who has made a big impact since joining the club from Norwich City in January, will be out for ‘six to eight weeks’ after injuring his knee in last Saturday’s victory over Coventry City at Oakwell.

Meanwhile, it is understood that work permit issues are the reason why Belgian strike duo Oulare and Aaron Leya Iseka have yet to debut for Barnsley, allied to the fact that the pair are also lacking match sharpness.

Schopp commented: “I am happy with the (forward) options because I guess both Belgians will join us as soon as possible and in the moment they join us, we have more opportunity.

“Of course, Carlton is a big thing for us as a person and a player and when they are all back, there is no need for another move in this position.”

The news regarding the forward trio could provide an extended opportunity to Devante Cole, who made his first Reds league appearance of the season from the bench on Tuesday evening.

But head coach Schopp has adopted a cautionary tone, when asked about his prospects of a run in the side.

The Austrian said: “It was good to see him for some minutes. He did not have a perfect pre-season, so here, we have to be really careful.

“With so many games that we have, we have to always take care of the players in how they are physically prepared to participate and that’s the decision we have to make.”

While bringing in another forward is not an active option for Barnsley, recruiting some cover at left-wing back and another experienced option in the centre of the pitch are likely to be viewed as more pressing areas of importance.

Schopp is keen to do some incoming business by the deadline on August 31, but is not panicking just yet.

“The clock is ticking and we know how it works. It is important we don’t hesitate, but we know that there is time to prepare,” he said.

“At the moment there is something to know, we will announce it. Right now, there is nothing concrete.”