Martin Devaney vows to pick Barnsley FC players with 'pride' after admitting some 'downed tools' against Blackpool

The Reds are playing out time after being relegated last Friday night following defeat at Huddersfield Town, with their poor midweek performance against the Seasiders displaying the classic traits of a side at the bottom of the table and contemplating life in a new division next season - with the summer not able to come fast enough.

A number of players are highly likely to leave in the close season and several could well say their farewells at Oakwell on Saturday, if selected.

After letting the dust settle following events on Tuesday, Devaney said that a few 'home truths' were administered to players on Thursday morning.

Caretaker head coach Martin Devaney. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Devaney, who is taking the first team for the rest of the season alongside Tom Harban and Jo Laumann following the departure of Poya Asbaghi, said: "In my previous press conferences, I have spoken about desire, work-rate and commitment and mentality and it wasn't there in terms of what I want and how I see a Barnsley team play and I was very disappointed.

"There were a few home truths today. I just want to see people work hard who are proud to wear that shirt. They are employed by the football club to make sure they work hard and run around and show that desire.

"We know we are relegated. But when you cross that white line, you have to put a shift in and that is a non-negotiable and I did not see that (on Tuesday), which was disappointing.

"I understand some characters cannot handle it, maybe. And maybe a few have downed tools. It is difficult, but I have got to try and be positive and pick them up and make them understand it is not acceptable.

"The right thing to do is that when things are tough, go out and perform and just do your best and brush yourself off. If you want to be a professional footballer and have a long career, you must have that mentality because there are people always watching - whether that is your desire to play here or move on. That's football.