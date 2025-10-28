Martin O'Neill admits shock at Celtic return just 10 days after Yorkshire Literature Festival

Martin O’Neill stressed he was stepping into the Celtic hotseat on a short-term basis after admitting shock over his return to Glasgow.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic announced on Monday night that Rodgers had “tendered his resignation”, while principal shareholder Dermot Desmond delivered a scathing statement, accusing the 52-year-old of stoking division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rodgers won 11 trophies over two spells but leaves with Celtic eight points adrift of William Hill Premiership leaders Hearts ahead of Wednesday’s fixtures, which see Falkirk visit Parkhead.

Back in the game: Former player and manager Martin O'Neill is stepping back in at Celtic (Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

O’Neill revealed on TalkSPORT that he had been “shocked” to receive a call from Desmond on Monday offering him a job.

The former Republic of Ireland manager, who won seven trophies in five years at Celtic Park, added: “I took a gasp of breath and thought, is this real or surreal?

“So it’s difficult really to turn down somebody who gave you the job in the first place when he had really some great options a way back 25 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So from that viewpoint, maybe by the time that I pulled myself off the floor, I probably thought then maybe I should do it.

“Interim does mean that to me. Absolutely. It’s really as simple as that. Celtic are looking for – I would have assumed – a young coach who has a proven ability and would be wanting to pull the club forward now.

“I suppose if I was a Celtic fan, I would absolutely see it.

“I had a super time there. It was an absolute privilege to have managed them before. My time had gone. I can’t emphasise this enough.