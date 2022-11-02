All nations competing in Qatar have submitted provisional squads but only some have been made public.

Klasinski expects both to make the final 26.

"Klich brings quality we don't really have in the centre of the park with his technical ability, sense of what is happening and natural ability to set the tempo," he argues. "(Piotr) Zielinski is playing as a sort of second striker or a wide No 10 in a 3-4-2-1."(Grzegorz) Krychowiak was really good at Sevilla but is in decline playing in Saudi Arabia (for Al-Shabab). He lacks pace and is struggling to adapt against more dynamic rivals.

"I believe they will go with him because he's our most experienced player, but the second (central midfield) place is up for grabs.

"Our players lack quick thinking, quick feet and quick reactions on the pitch. We have young, up-and-coming players but they are not playing regularly.

"(Coach Czeslaw) Michniewicz likes to set his team up to negate his rivals – Mourinho-style reactive football – so the creative footballer playing deeper, like Klich, is not really necessary but as an option from the bench? Certainly."

MIDFIELD QUALITY: Leeds United's Poland midfielder Mateusz Klich

Defender Helik was an unused substitute against Sweden in March but has not featured since due to a quadriceps injury picked up as a Barnsley player.

"We're not really having a good time with our centre-backs," says Klasinski, of Angielskie Espresso. "Jan Bednarek's not been playing (for Aston Villa) and (Kamil) Glik is in the Italian second division (with Benevento).

"There's only really one player who meets the demands of the fans and that's Jakub Kiwior. The two other positions are likely to be Bednarek and Glik.

"We lack quality in depth in this position so Helik could make the squad and if he performs well I think he will. He's the most natural cover for Glik.

NATIONAL ASSETT: Then-Barnsley defender Michal Helik in action against England, but his Poland career has stalled since due to injury

"If he calls six (centre-backs), definitely, if it's five maybe."