Matija Sarkic: Former Leeds United forward pays tribute after twin brother dies aged 26
Millwall, Matija’s Sarkic’s club, confirmed earlier today (June 15) that he had died at the age of 26. He had been with the Lions since August 2023 and made 33 appearances for the club.
A statement issued by Millwall read: “Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26.
“Sarkic, The Lions' number one goalkeeper, made 33 appearances for the club since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023. A Montenegro international, Matija proudly represented his country on numerous occasions.
“Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija's family and friends at this immensely sad time. The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija's family is respected.”
His twin brother, Oliver, spent two years at Leeds and represented the Whites at youth level. He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share an emotional tribute and thank people for their warm words.
He said: “Thank you everyone for the love and support shown to Matija and our family. Really shows the amazing person he was. I wish he was still here with us I but couldn’t be more proud to say he was my twin brother, life won’t be the same without you. Rest in peace, we love you.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.