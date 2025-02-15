Matt Crooks has revealed that he is a man on mission both on and off the field thanks to tragic former team-mate Jordan Sinnott.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an exclusive interview with the Yorkshire Post, the Hull City midfielder says the memory of ‘Sin’ will inspire him as tries to lead the Tigers’ fight against Championship relegation.

But the 31-year-old is also setting his sights on staging a fundraising extravaganza in Leeds for the Jordan Sinnott Foundation which was set up in the former Huddersfield Town trainee’s memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan, who grew up in Menston, was playing for Matlock Town when he died due to a fractured skull at the age of just 25 after being punched to the ground in a pub brawl in the market town of Retford, breaking the hearts of pregnant partner Kelly Bossons and his devastated friends.

Familiar pose: Matt Crooks celebrates scoring Hull City's first goal in the recent win over Sheffield United following his January move back to Yorkshire football. (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

“I’ll always regard ‘Sin’ as my best mate and I'll always be inspired by him and the amazing happy memories he left behind,” Crooks tells The Yorkshire Post from his family home on Teesside.

“That applies to my life as a professional footballer and to my personal life as well as a father to two young lads because what happened to ‘Sin’ has made me determined to make the most of my career and family life.

“His death made me and his many pals realise just how fragile life can be and it made me realise how lucky and privileged I am to be a footballer and how you’ve got to make the most of every moment and every opening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Were it not for Jordan’s memory, it seems unlikely the 6ft 5in Crooks – known to his football friends as ‘Tree’ - would have ended up in Hull, having left promotion-chasing Middlesbrough last February for an American adventure with Real Salt Lake.

Matt Crooksin his Middlesbrough days (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“I went off to America because of Sin and also I’ve come back because of the way he changed my outlook on life,” the former Queen Elizabeth Grammar School student added.

“I wanted to experience more of life because everything that happened with Jordan gave me a different perspective on life in general.

“I was really happy at Boro but the MLS opportunity came up and I thought I’ve only got one life and I want to live it in a way that will mean I’ll have no regrets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I feel lucky enough to have such a great job and it’s a privilege to be able to play overseas and experience different culture and meet different people on a different continent.

Matt Crooks says he is inspired by the memory of the late Jordan Sinnott, pictured in his Halifax Town days (Picture: Charles Round).

“My Middlesbrough gaffer Michael Carrick was great with me when I explained my reasoning and I’ve got so much respect for him and all the staff at Boro, like the club communications chief Paul Dews who ensured I got a nice send-off.”

Crooks relished his time in Utah, scoring three goals and registering five assists, in his 29 MLS appearances. The midfielder was also honoured as the club’s Jordan Guernsey Humanitarian of the Year last October for community work in both Utah and back home in England.

“It wasn’t too crazy but it’s totally different to what I’m used to and it feels odd that ‘soccer’ is way behind NFL, college football and basketball in terms of popularity so it doesn't have the same fervour,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But one of the best things was playing with Latin Americans which was cool so you could see the game from their point of view. I'd go back there in a few years but not right now.”

For now he is concentrating on helping Hull manager Ruben Selles mastermind the Tigers’ climb up the Championship table to safety.

“I came back because I wanted to take advantage of my position as a footballer and sample the pressure again of playing in front of big crowds in an intense league, which I missed, so I count myself fortunate to be back,” the former Rotherham player added.

“Now our main aim is to stay in the Championship but I certainly know from experience that we’re good enough to stay up because the manager has been backed by the club in the transfer window so we’ve got strength in depth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Looking longer term, if we stay up you never know what might happen because the Championship is a bonkers league but whatever happens I’ll be raring to go for Hull.

“That’s because I’m in a headspace where I just want to work hard and enjoy my football and enjoy my life and all the privileges of being able to go to work and play football which is not to be taken for granted.”

Away from football, Crooks will be focusing much of his energy on the Jordan Sinnott Foundation for he is vice-chair of a charity he helped establish to provide grants for young people aged between five and 21 and individuals or teams for sports-related activity.

“It’s a cause that will always have a place in my heart because of Jordan and I’m determined to keep doing him proud because of all the joy he brought to my life since we met as trainees at Huddersfield,” Crooks added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve staged two fundraising balls in Leeds already and they’ve been huge successes but I really want the 2025 occasion to be bigger and better than ever and we’ve got our sights set on the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds.

“It’s an ambitious project but it’s only right we set our sights high, especially when I’m still playing football and I’ve got the reach and the profile to help the foundation go from strength to strength.”

Matt is looking for Yorkshire business leaders to sponsor the fundraising ball and for further details visit the charity website: Jordan Sinnott Foundation website.

​How QEGS set up Matt Crooks’ journey in football

​Matt Crooks puts his football longevity down to Queen Elizabeth Grammar School.

Still going strong at the age of 31, he insists habits learned at the Wakefield private school stood him in good stead for the rigours of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was on Manchester United’s books as a kid but ended up at QEGS thanks to my grandma,” said Crooks.

“United wanted me to go to a local school but gran had other ideas as she wanted the best possible education for me so got me a bursary due to my dad’s low income.